BASIC Hits Market Cap of $61.61 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, BASIC has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BASIC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $61.61 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00218868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00095618 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,477,055 coins. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.