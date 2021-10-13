Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

