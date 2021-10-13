Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, an increase of 260.3% from the September 15th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
A number of brokerages have commented on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of -17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
