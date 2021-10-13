Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beam Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing precision genetic medicines through base editing. Beam Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BEAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.86.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.33. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $1,989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $2,321,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $6,263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

