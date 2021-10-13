Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stake Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,478 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,636,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,267,000. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 628.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 466,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 402,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,549,000.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.