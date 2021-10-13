Berenberg Bank Raises Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Price Target to GBX 1,965

Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,965 ($25.67) in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

LON LIO opened at GBX 2,060 ($26.91) on Tuesday. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1 year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($33.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,247.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,869.63.

In other news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 27,882 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,109 ($27.55), for a total transaction of £588,031.38 ($768,266.76). Also, insider Quintin Price acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,150 ($28.09) per share, for a total transaction of £47,300 ($61,797.75).

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.