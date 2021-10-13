BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 159,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,016,162 shares.The stock last traded at $52.82 and had previously closed at $53.28.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth about $116,346,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 61.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 718,755 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $29,867,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after purchasing an additional 470,991 shares in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

