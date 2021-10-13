Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Short Interest Update

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 72.2% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Biophytis stock opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. Biophytis has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.
About Biophytis
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.