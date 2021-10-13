Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director Sells $10,119.90 in Stock

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Director David A. Rosa sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $10,119.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BTCY opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Biotricity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biotricity, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BTCY has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Biotricity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Biotricity in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biotricity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Biotricity, Inc is a medical technology company, which is focused on biometric data monitoring solutions. It also involves in delivering, remote monitoring solutions to the medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, with a focus on diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

