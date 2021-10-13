Bit Digital (BTBT) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Survey

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bit Digital
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bit Digital Competitors
|45.74%
|-42.67%
|2.38%
Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, indicating that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s competitors have a beta of -0.49, indicating that their average share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bit Digital and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bit Digital
|$21.07 million
|-$1.91 million
|152.57
|Bit Digital Competitors
|$4.14 billion
|$548.61 million
|16.32
Bit Digital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bit Digital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bit Digital
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
|Bit Digital Competitors
|349
|1297
|1554
|56
|2.40
Bit Digital currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.09%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 9.87%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its competitors.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
9.7% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Bit Digital competitors beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Bit Digital
Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
