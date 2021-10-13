Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.90

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$3.90 and traded as high as C$3.91. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 25,025 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$220.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.11.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

