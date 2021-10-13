Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $25.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 156,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.3% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.28. 229,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,392. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

