BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

BKCC stock opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.79. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 194,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 40.3% during the second quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 90,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

