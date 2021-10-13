BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 158,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

