BlackRock Inc. Acquires 15,854 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.55% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $143,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 466,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,113,000 after purchasing an additional 245,612 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 83,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAC stock opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $80.34 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.12 and a 200 day moving average of $111.04.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $244.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.75%.

PAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.20.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

