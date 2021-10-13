BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 890,172 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $148,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,951,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 543,510 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 412,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 202,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1,773.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 155,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 146,886 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 524,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.83% of the company’s stock.

ARR stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.39.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 125.76% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

