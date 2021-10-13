BlackRock Inc. Buys 315,461 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 18.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,461 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $151,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

