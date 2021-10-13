BlackRock Inc. Sells 79,672 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,548,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Interface worth $146,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 454,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Interface by 12.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Interface by 402.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 26,145 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Interface by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $919.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $17.11.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Interface’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

