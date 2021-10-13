BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,122,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,918,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,198 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 187,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $17.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

