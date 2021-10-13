Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $25.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $26.50.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

