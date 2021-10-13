BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 21.0% over the last three years.

Shares of MCA opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.54.

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

