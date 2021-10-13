BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MPA opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.00% of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.