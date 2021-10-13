BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) Short Interest Up 272.0% in September

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 272.0% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNY. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000.

BNY stock opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

