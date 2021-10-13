BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $42.62.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.