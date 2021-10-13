Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $924,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,045,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Shares of IVOV opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $106.93 and a one year high of $170.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.34 and a 200-day moving average of $162.37.

