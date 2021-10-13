Blair William & Co. IL Sells 100 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter.

PWC stock opened at $118.49 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Market ETF has a twelve month low of $90.77 and a twelve month high of $125.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day moving average is $121.46.

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

