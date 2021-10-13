Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00002135 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $9.52 million and approximately $45,332.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00056818 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00023469 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005846 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,097,296 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

