Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.
BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.
BLMN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000.
About Bloomin’ Brands
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
