Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

BLMN has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.46.

BLMN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,994. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $470,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 204,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,554,000 after buying an additional 24,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $434,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

