Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Limited (LON:BSIF) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BSIF opened at GBX 125.17 ($1.64) on Wednesday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a 1 year low of GBX 116.60 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 170.60 ($2.23). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.01. The firm has a market cap of £620.91 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00.

About Bluefield Solar Income Fund

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

