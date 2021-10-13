Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,291 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Western Digital by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 360.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

