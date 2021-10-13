Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 2,154 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 169.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,305,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 129,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 56,203 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 295,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 70,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,395,000 after acquiring an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $213.60 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.74 and its 200-day moving average is $226.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

