Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $712,000 Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,227 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FireEye were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of FireEye by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FireEye by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,613 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in FireEye by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FireEye by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John P. Watters acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $439,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $247.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FEYE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FireEye currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

