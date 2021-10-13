Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $738,000 in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 414.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.63. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.80 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

