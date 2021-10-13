Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.92. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $50.15 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 25.30%.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

