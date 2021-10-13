Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,123 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,707,795 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $160,383,000 after buying an additional 1,865,839 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 467.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,788 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,081,000 after buying an additional 898,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,786 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $192,732,000 after buying an additional 771,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at $14,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 434.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 724,920 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 589,332 shares in the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEVI opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LEVI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $690,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 39,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $973,046.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,273. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

