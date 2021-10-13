Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 6,945 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,182,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,670,852,000 after purchasing an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total transaction of $33,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock worth $16,994,846. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $158.80 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.05 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.96 and its 200 day moving average is $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.