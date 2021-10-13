BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 73.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 36.2% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $83,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Keith J. Houghton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,365.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $415,224 in the last ninety days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.94 million, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $37.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBI. TheStreet lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

