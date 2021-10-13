BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $55,000 Position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) by 38.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Spok were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Spok by 29.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spok by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,585 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOK stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. The company has a market cap of $196.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.72 million for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%.

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call centre operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Springfield, VA.

