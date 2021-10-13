BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 42.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $56,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall Saville bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $281,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $735.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of -0.56. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 69.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMRK shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

