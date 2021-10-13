BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,737 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 85.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,737 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,350,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,348,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,583,000 after buying an additional 117,258 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 308,601 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after buying an additional 288,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares in the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,753 in the last ninety days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of YMAB opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a 200 day moving average of $31.58.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

