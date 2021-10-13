BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 8,895 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,895 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Farmers National Banc by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMNB opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $476.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.12. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $18.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.67 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 34.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is 28.03%.

FMNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Farmers National Banc from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Muransky bought 9,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $134,347.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,198 shares of company stock valued at $257,212 in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

