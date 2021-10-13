Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.03. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 41,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $1,842,447.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 582,582 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,685. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

