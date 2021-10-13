BP (LON:BP) Given New GBX 530 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BP (LON:BP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC lowered shares of BP to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 368.60 ($4.82).

BP opened at GBX 358.20 ($4.68) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 308.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £71.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, with a total value of £375.15 ($490.14). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

