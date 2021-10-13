Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,054 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haynes International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Haynes International by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,118,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,868,000 after acquiring an additional 152,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a market capitalization of $509.21 million, a P/E ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $88.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

Haynes International Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

