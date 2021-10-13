Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AXIS Capital worth $10,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of AXS opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently -80.77%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

