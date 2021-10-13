Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.11 Million Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,053 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 29.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Umpqua by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 249,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 46,560 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 7.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $21.31.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $320.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

