Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $8.37 Million Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $258,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,949 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE FBC opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $54.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

