Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,378 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 107,390 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Associated Banc worth $8,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 30.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 36.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 714,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,265 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Associated Banc-Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.24 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Associated Banc’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $92,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 16,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $335,169.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

