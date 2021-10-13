Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $10.53 Million in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 174,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Evergy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Evergy by 1,070.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,801 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after buying an additional 2,454,681 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Evergy in the first quarter worth about $127,216,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Evergy by 633.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,553,000 after buying an additional 1,923,125 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 7,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $501,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C John Wilder bought 19,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 115,261 shares of company stock valued at $7,263,761. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of EVRG opened at $62.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

