Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 544,636 O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 544,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised O-I Glass from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

NYSE:OI opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

