Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Assured Guaranty worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of AGO stock opened at $50.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.31. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.